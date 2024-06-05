Troy Council discusses potential CDBG funds

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — A lengthy discussion was held about the potential for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for a neighborhood revitalization program, concerns expressed by some council members about suspension of readings and declaration of emergencies at council meetings, and sidewalk assessments during Troy City Council’s Monday meeting.

The discussion focused on applications for CDBG grants that would be used for the Crawford Street Pedestrian Pathway Project and Herrlinger Park Improvement Project. The Crawford Street project is located in southeast Troy, running from Crawford Street to East Water Street to Herrlinger Park and is part of the Great Miami River Low-Head Dam Removal and River Improvement Project. The Crawford Street project will provide direct connections to the recreational trail for the residents of southeast Troy.

Funding for the project would come from the CDBG grants, if approved. The area is eligible for the funding because over 51% of the residents are low to moderate income in that neighborhood. There must also be three CDBG projects identified in the grant application.

The three areas identified as CDBG eligible activities are street improvements including storm water improvements on Crawford Street, sidewalk improvements including a new gutter and curb and park and recreation activities at Herrlinger Park. The park improvement would include new playground equipment, a nine hole disc golf course, installation of pickleball courts, new lighting, improved parking and fencing around the playground equipment and pickleball courts. Applications to the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) for CDBG grants would include $150,000 for CDBG Community Allocation Program funds and $750,000 for the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP) funding for the Crawford Street project and the Herrlinger Park Improvement Project. The total cost of the project including design, engineering and construction is $1,730,984, according to the committee report.

During the meeting, following the reading of the Community and Economic Development Committee report, Patrick Titterington, Troy director of public service and safety, told council members that creating a “shared use path” for the Crawford Street area would be a “much safer approach than a share the road concept.” He went on to explain the shared use path would allow for bikes, strollers and those walking. Titterington said there is flexibility for the width of the path, noting this area of Troy has been “underinvested.”

Council member Todd Severt twice questioned during the meeting why the resolution was being done as an emergency, suspending the readings. Titterington responded, “we have been aware” of the June 12, date for submission of the applications for the CDBG funds, but said there were state of Ohio requirements of which he was unaware.

Council member Jeffrey Schilling questioned whether council members would have the ability to change the plans moving forward if the CDBG grants are approved. Schilling said he has taken bike rides through the east side of Troy a number of times and said he feels “very comfortable” riding on the street.

Schilling noted there is concern about electric bikes that can travel 30 mph.

“I think we need to approach this thing (the project) in steps,” Schilling also expressed concern about other areas of Troy needing attention. “Why is the Oda administration not concerned regarding South Dorset” and other areas, which he said, “have higher traffic counts. Why the big concern for Crawford Street?”

Schilling asked if council members will be invited to attend planning meetings about the projects, but did not receive an answer to his question.

During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, Kelly Moran, who lives on the east side of Troy, questioned why the project has developed well beyond “curbs and things. It was about a pathway. This is a whole neighborhood; $1.7 million is a lot for a little path. It’s upsetting.”

Titterington responded, “We are not asking for $1.7 million.”

Moran told council members “there needs to be a buffer” between pedestrians and the bikes.

A discussion was also held about sidewalk assessments as a result of the new project, since the shared use path would replace the sidewalks, which were replaced two years ago with residents still paying for them currently.

Darlene Booher, a Troy resident, questioned whether residents would have to pay another assessment for the shared use path, since they are already paying for the sidewalks.

Titterington responded, “You’re not going to be double assessed.”

Schilling questioned the sidewalk assessments in light of the possible demolition of the sidewalks to make way for a shared use path, “(Are you) going to be making them (those residents) keep paying to tear up (the sidewalks)? You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Titterington said the sidewalk assessments have been certified to the county and it is “not a city matter now.”

Schilling responded, “that’s mind blowing to see these sidewalks torn up. Wow. We should do something for these people.”

Schilling said the city of Troy should reimburse the residents for their sidewalks or find a way to help them, saying, “That is beyond my comprehension we will not help these people.”

Between resident comments, Councilwoman Lynne Snee questioned suspension of readings during meetings, “Why is everything an emergency? I am at a loss for words why we don’t have three readings.”

During Monday evening’s meeting, there were six suspensions of readings and emergencies declared, including five resolutions and an ordinance. A seventh ordinance, which was listed as a first reading, had the readings suspended and an emergency declared.

Mayor Robin Oda later addressed Snee’s concerns, stating emergencies are declared depending on deadlines required for applications and other matters.

Questions were also addressed about the liability of having a shared use path in front of homes.

Law Director Grant Kerber said, “generally speaking” there is “recreational immunity” if someone falls off of a bike or is injured walking. He added there is a “certain responsibility” to the individual on the bike or walking and it is unlikely a person taking legal action would be successful.

During the vote to approve the filing of applications for CDBG funds, Schilling and Susan Westfall each voted no, with the majority approving the action.

Councilwoman Kristie Marshall said the decision to vote to apply for the funds “was a very hard decision. I really do hope we are able to have some input into what happens,” adding, council members should have their wishes “taken into consideration.”

The CDBG grant awards will be announced in October 2024. If the funding is not secured, the projects will be delayed.

