Troy Council extends cannabis operator permits moratorium

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

TROY — Troy City Council approved an ordinance to continue to extend, by an additional 90 days, the moratorium on permits to prohibit adult-use cannabis operators in the city during its Monday evening meeting on Oct. 21.

The current moratorium expires Nov. 28. An initial 180-day-moratorium was first implemented by City Council at its Dec. 4, 2023, meeting, passed as emergency legislation due to changes from State Issue 2 that took effect on Dec. 7, 2023. A second 180-day-moratorium was adopted by council at its May 6 meeting.

According a Community & Economic Development Committee report, the Troy Planning Commission forwarded a recommendation to City Council to establish a prohibition of adult use cannabis operators in the city. There would also need to be an amendment to the zoning code definitions to define adult-use testing laboratories and to allow such laboratories in the M-3 district, said the report.

During the public comments portion of Monday’s meeting, Troy resident Carol Henriksen expressed her thoughts on adult-use cannabis operators.

“I would like to urge council to vote no on the extension of the 90-day-moratorium for the adult-use cannabis permits,” said Henriksen. “The people voted to allow the sale of cannabis to adults, and this is just an attempt by politicians and bureaucrats to circumvent the will of the people.”

“You’ve had several moratoriums on this issue and I don’t think there is a need for another one,” said Henriksen.

Council unanimously voted to adopt the moratorium extension. Members want to make sure there is proper zoning for it and to hear local input on the subject.

At the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, the council agenda will include a public comment item on the subject of prohibiting adult-use cannabis operators within the city.

Council also adopted the following five resolutions:

• To authorize Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to enter into an agreement with F.O.P., Ohio Labor Council Inc.- Troy Police Captains Association.

Troy Police Captains Association entered into negotiations and reached an agreement as to wages, benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment with the city of Troy.

• To authorize Titterington to enter into an agreement with the Miami County General Health District for health services. Titterington is authorized to pay the fee for the city of Troy to the health district for 2025 the amount of $412,192.87.

• To adjust fees related to various services of Troy. The schedule of fees related to various services of Troy attached hereto as Exhibit A is hereby adopted and any changes shall be effective Jan. 1, 2025.

• To authorize Titterington to enter into a design-build contract with Brumbaugh Construction Inc., of Arcanum, and authorizing Brumbaugh Construction Inc., to proceed with the project design and ordering of the steel structure, by declaring an emergency. In an amount not to exceed $525,000, with such amount to include the cost and delivery of the steel structure.

• To authorize Titterington to enter into a professional services agreement with LJB Inc., of Miamisburg, for the design of the downtown safety and streetscape renovation project.

Also during the Monday meeting, the following four ordinances were adopted:

• To amend an ordinance as amended by other ordinances fixing salaries of police captains of Troy and to pass by declaring an emergency. This is adjusting the salary for the calendar year that started Jan. 1, 2024.

• To fix salaries and wages of certain employees of Troy. This covers the salaries for the police captains for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

• To accept a transfer of four non-productive vacant parcels from the Miami County Board of Revisions and then transfer the same parcels to the community improvement corporation of Troy. The Community Improvement Corporation, of Troy, has agreed to assume ownership of the same four parcels to sell the property on behalf of Troy.

• To amend some sections of chapter 141 of the codified ordinances of Troy by declaring an emergency. Employees will be 15% of the health insurance premium for the standard plan. The city shall pay the balance of the premium. Employee contributions shall be made through payroll deduction as a condition of coverage.

Near the end of the Monday meeting during the announcements portions the following comments were shared:

• Mayor Robin Oda said, “Just because this is the most asked question in the city of Troy all year, Halloween this year is on Oct. 31, the last Thursday of every October. The weather looks good, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have freezing cold weather, you might need an umbrella but dress for the weather.”

• Titterington said, “Just a reminder, we are doing leaf pickup, whenever it happens it’ll happen all at once, so just leave them in a pile, but please don’t cover up your storm drains.”

“With the committee reports that we will in fact have, the public hearing on the cannabis operations and the planning commission recommendation on Nov. 4, which is a regular council meeting so that will be part of the agenda,” said Titterington.

• Council member Todd Severt said, “The moratorium needed to go into effect because there is no zoning for a dispensary at this time, so if the council is going to change or at least deny the planning commission request we will need to have some public input. This is your opportunity to be heard, if you want to be heard on that particular issue please come on Nov. 4, and make your feelings known.”