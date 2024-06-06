Troy Council: kudos on Strawberry Festival success

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy City Council shared thoughts and congratulatory comments on the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival during the Monday, June 3 meeting.

Council member Todd Severt offered his congratulations on the success of the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival during the council meeting.

“I want to compliment the Strawberry Festival Committee,” Severt said, noting the streets were full during last week’s event.

Council President William Rozell also offered his appreciation for the clean-up that followed the Strawberry Festival, noting that those responsible for the clean-up “did (it) extremely quick and (did) an efficient job.”

Council member William Twiss congratulated the Troy Christian School’s Eagles baseball team who made it to regional competition. Twiss also offered his congratulations to Coach Anthony Ferraro, as well as the players.

During the meeting, Council member Bobby Phillips asked for an update on the Juneteenth Celebration. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, in conjunction with IDEA Troy, will have a celebration beginning on Friday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. with a Troy City Schools art exhibition; hors d’oeuvres will follow at 6:30 p.m., along with a concert at 7 p.m. There is no charge or reservation required. An event will also be held at McKaig and Race Park on Saturday, June 15. There will be food, activities and music from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Juneteenth Celebration walk will organize at First Place Christian Center and will start at 3 p.m. on June 15. The walk will follow a route from West Franklin Street to Monroe Street to McKaig Avenue to the park.

Patrick Titterington, Troy public service and safety director, told council Danielle Rohr has been hired as the new concession, food and beverage manager at Hobart Arena, effective May 27.

Titterington also told council members five new fire apprentices have been hired, effective May 28. They include Conner Bollinger, Paul McDonald, Ethan Nosker, Jonathan Reed and Isaiah Trostel.

Council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and approved a resolution establishing municipal services in Concord Township for 107.559 acres for the ELC Inc. and Pour annexation to the city of Troy.

Action was taken to approve a resolution establishing buffer requirements for 107.559 acres in Concord Township for ELC Inc. and Pour annexation proposed to be annexed to the city of Troy after suspending the readings and declaring an emergency.

Council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and approved a resolution consenting to the annexation of 107.559 acres in Concord Township to the City of Troy involving the ELC, Inc. and Pour annexation.

All of the resolutions regarding ELC Inc. and Pour annexation will be filed with the Miami County Board of Commissioners.

Council members also took action on a resolution authorizing Titterington to file an application for the use of PY 2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation funds and for PY 2024 CDBG neighborhood revitalization program funds for the Crawford Street pedestrian pathway project and the Herrlinger Park improvement project, suspending the readings and declaring an emergency and approving the action. A separate article about this action appeared in Miami Valley Today.

In other business, council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and approved a resolution authorizing preliminary participatory consent and cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation for safety improvements at the Interstate 75 and state Route 41 interchange and the construction of pedestrian facilities on state Route 41 within the corporation limit of Troy. The safety improvements would be to the north side of state Route 41.

Council members approved an ordinance authorizing Titterington to execute the Ohio Department of Development Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan related to the Housing and Community Development Act after suspending the readings and declaring an emergency. The plan is regarding the city’s participation in the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. The Ohio Department of Development is now requiring participants to enact the Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan every five years as a condition of receiving CDBG funding.

Council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and approved an ordinance accepting the final plat in Fox Harbor Subdivision section 10 and dedicating the right-of-way in Troy.

During the meeting, it was noted a number of events are scheduled to take place in Troy, including the painted pianos which will be placed throughout the downtown area on June 10 and 11. This year’s program is helping to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Troy Foundation by special artwork and the Foundation’s banners which will be featured on the pianos. This program is used as a way to encourage local residents and visitors to enjoy the artwork and play the pianos. The painted piano program was created by the city of Troy staff with the support of Troy Main Street.

Several events are planned for Treasure Island Park this summer, including Crush Bon Jovi Experience on June 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the U.S. Army Band on July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming in August, will be the Miami County Veterans Services Veterans Symposium at Hobart Arena on Aug. 24, followed by a concert by Lee Greenwood at 6 p.m., which will be free and open to the public.

The next meeting of the Troy City Council will be held on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.