Troy Council OKs Tour Tour De Donut plans

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy City Council approved action in preparation for this year’s Tour De Donut and Donut Jam, held a public hearing regarding the 2025 tax budget, as well as approving other legislation during its meeting on Monday, July 1.

Ahead of the annual Tour De Donut bicycle race in August, council members suspended the readings and adopted ordinances approving agreements for the Tour De Donut set for Aug. 24, and the Donut Jam, held the evening before on Aug. 23. Council approved an agreement with Can’t Stop Running Co., a sponsor for the event, for Tour De Donut, which will require the closure of the public square and other streets during the event. The event has been held in Troy since 2017. It was noted that some of the participants in the bicycle race may camp in Community Park on Aug. 23 and 24.

The Donut Jam, sponsored by Troy Main Street, is a festival that will include food and entertainment and a concert on Aug. 23. During that event, local organizations will host fundraising events. Troy Main Street requested to sell alcohol on Aug. 23 during DORA hours. They would also sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. That is one hour earlier than what is normally permitted. Troy Main Street must apply for a liquor permit and carry liquor liability insurance as well as meeting other requirements of the city.

Also Monday council members opened a public hearing for the 2025 tax budget; no one from the public spoke during the allotted time. Council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and adopted a resolution approving the budget. The tax budget, which will begin on Jan. 1, 2025, is expected to bring in $2,035,050 for the city of Troy, including $1,892,000 for the general fund and $143,050 for Miami Conservancy. The resolution is now set to be certified by the Miami County Auditor’s office by July 24, 2024.

Council members suspended the readings and adopted a resolution authorizing bids for the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) sludge thickening tanks drive unit replacement project. The tanks are having maintenance issues due to their age, having been installed in 2000 and need to be replaced. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington will advertise for bids for the project and is authorized to enter a contract, with a cost not to exceed $340,000.

City Council also suspended the readings and adopted a resolution authorizing bids for the Troy Police Department boiler replacement project. Three boilers currently in use at the police department are original equipment and maintenance on the boilers is becoming expensive. The project is expected to cost approximately $120,000. Titterington will advertise for bids for the project and is authorized to enter a contract for the boilers.

Council suspended the readings and approved a resolution for the city of Troy’s participation in the Ohio Municipal League (OML) energy purchasing program for natural gas for city facilities. This will allow the city of Troy to become a member of the program for natural gas aggregation. Troy may become part of a participation agreement for the OML energy program with the OML Service Corporation (OMLSC) and the CCAO Service Corporation, which is an Ohio for profit corporation and OML Energy Solutions as a member of the OML. As a result of the city of Troy’s participation in the program, they will benefit from the group purchasing strategies of the OML/CCAO Service Corp. Pool Group.

In other action, council suspended the readings, declared an emergency and adopted an ordinance releasing a mortgage lien for a loan that has been paid off by Jay and Lisa Harris. The mortgage lien was released because it is no longer needed as collateral for a loan from 2004 since the loan has been paid in full. Jay and Lisa Harris are owners of Positioning by Design, 9 S. Market St., Troy.

During the meeting, Norm Spence, the new president of Kettering Health Troy, spoke briefly and introduced himself.

“Troy is a phenomenal city. I’m honored to be here,” Spence said.

Titterington gave council members a personnel update, noting Daryl Williams with the city’s electrical department, has been named foreman, and also Troy Police Officer Timothy Bragg resigned effective June 25.

Council member Todd Severt said the July 4 concert at Treasure Island will feature the “premiere Elton John Tribute Band. (I) hope everyone can attend.”

The Dogs of Society is the Ultimate Elton John Tribute Band and is set to perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks. The Troy 4th of July parade will begin at 9 a.m. The Troy fireworks by the American Fireworks Company are set to begin on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Titterington said if the weather is bad on July 4, the fireworks will be held on Friday, July 5. However, if the weather continues to be bad on July 5, they will be cancelled.

In response to a question about local residents setting off fireworks, Titterington said efforts will be made to “try and dissuade” residents from setting them off if they can locate the individuals responsible.

Council member Samuel Pierce said he “really wanted to thank our law enforcement who will be putting in the hours” over the July 4 holiday to keep everyone safe.

Titterington reminded those present that the city offices will be closed for the July 4th holiday, however, trash pick up will not be delayed.

Council member Todd Severt said the Ask a Council member session will be held at the Troy Senior Center on July 13 from 9 to 10 a.m., which is an opportunity for the public to share concerns and talk with council members Severt, Lynne Snee and Susan Westfall. There will be donuts, coffee and orange juice available for those in attendance.

The next meeting of the Troy City Council will be on July 15 at 7 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.