Troy Council presents ‘Look Who is Recycling’ award

Windridge Place residents Jessica and Kyle Jackson, left to right, are pictured with Troy City Council President William Rozell after they were presented with the 2024 second quarter Rumpke “Look Who is Recycling” award during Troy City Council’s Monday, July 15, meeting. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today Troy City Council during its Monday, July 15, meeting. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

TROY — The second quarter Rumpke “Look Who is Recycling” award was presented to Kyle and Jessica Jackson, of Windridge Place, at the Monday Troy City Council meeting.

Council President William Rozell awarded the Jacksons with the 2024 second quarter Rumpke “Look Who is Recycling” award. Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city of Troy’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to city of Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

In other business, council adopted the following legislation:

• A resolution to authorize the city’s director of public service and safety, Patrick Titterington, to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission state capital improvement and/or local transportation improvement programs, and to execute contracts as required. This was adopted by declaring it an emergency.

These programs provide financial assistance to political subdivisions for capital improvements to public infrastructure. The city of Troy is planning to make improvements to West Market Street/state Route 55.

“This (streets and sidewalks) committee met on July 8 regarding authorizing an application for Ohio Public Works Commission funds for phase one of the West Market Street/state Route 55 corridor improvement project,” said Fourth Ward Council member Bobby Phillips. “This will be a multi-year project, phase one is anticipated to be in the area of West Market Street between Park View Drive and 2433 W. Market St. The pre-design estimate is $1,981,061; the funding application would be for an amount not to exceed $600,000. If funded, phase one would be designed in 2025, with the city responsible for the cost of the design and the project bid in 2026.”

• An ordinance to change the zoning of two parcels located at or near 518 W. Water St. from an M-2, light industrial district, to an OR-1, office-residential district.

The property is vacant and the location of the former Spinnaker Coating. The applicant for the proposed rezoning is East Troy Development LLC.

Also Monday, during announcements near the end of the meeting:

• At-large Council member Lynne Snee made a motion, which council adopted, for six appointments to the City Beautification Committee. This committee studies and develops proposals and plans for the beautification of the city and also serves as the tree board and handles the annual Arbor Day Celebration.

Council consented to the appointment of Susan Bim and the reappointment of Gareth Johnston, Bill Miller, Phyllis Moore, Susan Barhorst and Janet Nunam to the City Beautification Committee for two-year terms ending June 30, 2026.

• Titterington spoke about his trade mission with the Troy Development Council. In May 2024, Joey Graves, CEO of Troy Development Council, and Titterington went on the bi-annual trade mission to Europe. In a seven-day time period, they met with three of their current companies, two of which have been and continue to move forward with expansions in Troy, but have not been announced yet due to a lot of moving parts at this point, he explained.

They also met with a company located in the Netherlands that is interested in partnering with two of Troy’s current companies and 10 Swedish companies that are interested in U.S. expansion.

Sixth ward Council member Jeffrey Schilling added, “I think that over the years these trips that our staff has taken to Europe and Japan have been very productive, and you can look at our economic base in Troy today and it’s a direct reflection of those trips. So thank you for doing that and encourage you to continue to reach out to companies overseas to come to Troy.”

• At-large Council member Todd Severt added some final thoughts. He said Saturday’s “Ask a Council Member” session was one of the better attended sessions held. He noting hearing community safety concerns and the desire to have an increased police presence at Boyer Park, after apparently there was a fire in the woods there. He also said during that discussion, given the river is a central part of Troy’s development, people noted the city should provide safety tips about how to appropriately use the river and protect against drowning. It was suggested to perhaps send a letter out to the school that incorporates safety tips, but Severt noted the city does not have jurisdiction over the schools, yet those suggestions would be taken into consideration.

In final business, City Council went into executive session for the purpose of preparing for conducting or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees. After members resumed back into the public session, no action was taken by council.