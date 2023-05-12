Troy girls track dominates MVL for 12th straight conference title

TROY — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Troy girls track and field team continued their domination Thursday night, winning a third straight MVL and 12th straight track conference title overall.

Kurt Snyder’s squad easily outdistanced the competition again, winning with 177 points, while Tippecanoe was second with 142. Piqua finished ninth with 19 points.

Leah Harnish again swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes for the Trojans.

She won the 100 in 12.40, the 200 in 25.72 and the 400 in 57.1.

The Trojans also established meet records in winning the 400 relay 50.41 and 800 relay, 1:46.13.

Also winning for Troy were Millie Peltier, 3,200, 11:51.0; Tatyana Green, shot put, 37-1 and Hannah Duff, pole vault, 11-0.

Taking second were Hannah Stegemann, 100 hurdles, 16.38 and Ava McCoy, 200, 26.81.

Finishing third were Aubrey Jones, long jump, 16-0 and 100, 13.08; Peltier, 1,600, 5:34.0; Kiya Baker, discus, 102-6; and the 1,600 relay, 4:11.44.

Tippecanoe was led by Jilliam Magato winning the 100 hurdles, 16.19.

Taking second were Isa Ramos, 800, 22:28.79 and 1,600, 5:30.30; Alissa Magato, 400, 59.93 and high jump, 4-10; Maddi Moran, 100, 12,82; Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 49.05; Shelby Hept, 3,200, 11:55.62; the 400 relay, 51.05; the 1,600 relay, 4:09.36 and the 3,200 relay, 10:19.25.

Taking third were Ayeva Tilley, 100 hurdles, 17.06; Alex Foster, 400, 60.03 Jilliam Magato, 300 hurdles, 49.08 and Moran, 200, 26.95.

Piqua was led by Libby Bradney, who took third in the pole vault, 10-0.