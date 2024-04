Troy High School has announced its 2024 prom court, which includes Ava McCoy, left to right, Jahari Ward, Abbey Seger, Robert Cox, Peyton Hayslett, Caleb Akins, Day’Onna Harris, John Dilbone, Kellen Miller, Kendra Kovacs, Cooper Dues, Kiyah Baker, Ryder Kirtley, Skylar Davis, Ethan Nosker and Hannah Liening.

The queen and king will be announced at the dance on Saturday, April 13, at the National Museum of the Air Force.

Photo taken from Troy City Schools’ Facebook page.