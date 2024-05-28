Troy is about to be ‘Blooming Berries’

Tammy Walkup, 2023 Troy Strawberry Festival chairperson, left, waves after she and Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, center, along with others add red dye to the fountain in downtown Troy to kick-off the 2023 Troy Strawberry Festival. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today The SupaFun Band, of Columbus, play lively tunes greet visitors at the 2023 Troy Strawberry Festival. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival theme is “Blooming Berries”

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival returns to downtown Troy and the levee for its 48th time this weekend on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. The kick-off ribbon cutting ceremony as well as the pre-festival evening event called the Strawberry Jam will be held on Friday, May 31.

Although it is hard to put an exact number of the amount of attendees, Chairperson Jules Harris said, typically the Strawberry Festival draws around 200,0000 people over the course of the weekend.

“The last two years (festival attendance) was a lot (greater), probably because we are post the COVID pandemic, and I think everyone is back to being in festival mode,” Harris said, who has been involved with the Troy Strawberry Festival for the past 20 years.

The theme and logo the 2024 Troy Strawberry Festival theme is “Blooming Berries,” which Harris selected.

“It is an honor (to be the 2024 chairperson). Usually the chairperson has been involved for a very long period of time. It’s great fun. I always love being part of the Strawberry Festival. And I got to design the logo of this year’s festival, which is ‘Blooming Berries’ and it also includes a bee, as my husband and I are beekeepers,” Harris explained who is the proud owner of Trojan Florist and Gifts and a local beekeeper.

The festival will again feature expanded live entertainment performances on three separate stages, one located at Prouty Plaza and two on the levee throughout the weekend. One of the levee stages is a community stage, which is on a concrete pad. This stage is on the lower levee past the gazebo where various events are held, such as the Pop Rocks jump-rope team, Zumba, belly dance instruction, a pie-eating contest among other activities. Opening ceremony activities and live music will be held on the other two stages.

Again this year, the festival will allow for an expanded DORA footprint area offering draft beer and “hard” alcoholic seltzer sales on the levee.

“The DORA will continue on the levee side again this year, so I think people will find that they don’t have go over the levee into the downtown to be able to buy draft beer and seltzer,” Harris said. “There will be big signage when you go on the levee so you see where to buy it. Last year it was down lower and so some didn’t see it.”

This year, the festival also features the Miami County Sweets and Spirits Trail for people to try various strawberry cocktails (and mocktails) offered by restaurants in the downtown. The drinks are currently being offered and will continue to be available through the festival weekend.

Sold by various vendors in the downtown and across the levee will be numerous strawberry-themed products, ranging from the much sought-after strawberry doughnuts, to jam, jelly, pies, salsa and brats. Over 150 craft vendors, and numerous food vendors that benefit local non-profit organizations, will offer food and products for sale.

“All craft items must be handmade” Harris said. “And all of the food vendors are nonprofit organizations that either are homemade food items or partner with vendors to offer food. For example, Haren’s Market cooks pork chops with the wrestling team, and a portion of the money goes back to the non-profit. That’s how the Strawberry Festival began, as a way to raise funds for the organizations to go back into the community.”

The festival will start with the Strawberry Jam on Friday, May 31, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, kids’ activities and special evening hours at the local shops and restaurants in the downtown. A limited number of Strawberry Festival vendors will also be open.

The full festival will kick-off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, and will be open until 9 p.m. The festival will re-open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, and close at 6 p.m.

“We are still desperately in need of volunteers. We need people at the information booth — local people who know the area, and of course love Troy, who can advise people where to go for what they are looking for. We also need people at Strawberry Festival souvenirs and the shuttles,” Harris said.

There are three shuttle locations, one at the Miami County Fairgrounds, one at WACO Airfield & Museum, and a handicap accessible location at ITW Hobart Headquarters; people can park and catch a ride downtown to be dropped of at the courthouse all day.

One new event is the Junior Chess Tournament being held at The Rec on Saturday and Sunday, Harris said. Other special events include the Little Mr. and Miss Pageant, the Superkids Fitness Challenge, a tennis shoot-out, a 5K-10K run and the annual car show and cruise-in held at Troy Community Park, as well as a Bike Time Trial in Casstown on Friday.

Registration for special events or volunteer information can be found online at www.troystrawberryfest.com.

2024 Troy Strawberry Festival Entertainment:

Prouty Plaza Stage (downtown by the Mayflower)

Saturday, June 1

10 to 11:00 a.m. Opening ceremony

10:15 to 10:30 a.m. Lion Dance

10:30 to 11 a.m. Mike Hemmelgarn (children/ventriloquist)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Little Miss and Mr. Contest

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Supa Fun (Walking around)

1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Brooke Klopfenstein Duo

3 to 4:30 p.m. 24/7 band

3 to 5 p.m. Stilt Walkers

5 to 6:30 p.m. New Frontiers

7 to 8:30 p.m. The Big Badd

7 to 8:30 p.m. DV8 (classic rock/party music)

Sunday, June 2

10 to 11 a.m. Declare on the Square (worship music)

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Airforce Band

noon to 2 p.m. Stilt Walkers

1 to 2 p.m. LYD Duo

2:30 to 3:45 p.m. John Schwab Party Band

4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Exploit Deluxe

Levee Stage (below the Gazebo on the lower levee)

Saturday, June 1

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Jimmy Felts (variety)

12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Mike Hemmelgarn (children/ventriloquist)

1 to 2 p.m. Jerry Mullins (classic rock)

2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Danny Schneible

5 to 8:30 p.m. Will Freed Band

Sunday, June 2,

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Jimmy Felts

11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. Jerry Mullins

1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Brook Duo

3 to 4:15 p.m. Pat Buzzard

4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Luke Davis with Jimmy Allen

Community Stage (concrete pad on lower levee past Gazebo)

Saturday, June 1

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Belly Dance Body Fitness

11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Kung Fu/F/tai/chi

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Pie Eating Contest

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. McGovern Irish Dancers

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pop Rocks

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Chair One Fitness with Alice

4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Zumba with Liza and Lynn

5:30 to 6 p.m. Color guard clinic

6 to 6:45 p.m. Cardio drumming

7 to 8:30 p.m. Ke Aloha Entertainment

Sunday, June 2

10 to 11 a.m. Pop Rocks

11 a.m. noon McGovern Irish Dancers

Noon to 1 p.m. Belly Dance Body Fitness

1 to 2 p.m. Yoga with Donna

2:15 to 2:45 p.m. PIlates with Cathy

3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Belly Dance Body Fitness

4:15 to 5 p.m. Cardio drumming

2024 Troy Strawberry Festival events:

Bike Time Trial

Friday, May 30, 6-8 p.m.

Casstown, 3825 OH-589, Casstown

Tennis Shootout

Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Troy Community Park Tennis Court

Little Miss & Mr. Strawberry Contest

Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pie Eating Contest

Saturday, June 1, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

151 W. Staunton Road, Troy

5K – 10K Classic Run/2 Mile Strawberry Shortcake

Sunday, June 2, 7:10 to 10 a.m.

200 Adams St., Troy

Cruise In

Sunday, June 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SuperKids Fitness Challenge

Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

151 W. Staunton Road, Troy