Troy jams out ahead of Strawberry Festival

The band SWAGG, of Columbus, entertains the crowd gathered downtown Troy during the Strawberry Jam, on Friday night, May, 31. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Children dance among festival-goers in downtown Troy during the Strawberry Jam on Friday night, May, 31. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today A crowd gathers to hear SWAGG in downtown Troy during the Strawberry Jam Friday evening, May, 31. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Troy Strawberry Festival royalty Second Attendant Josie Birdsong, left to right, Strawberry Festival Queen Jackie Harris and Strawberry Festival First Attendant Kristin Sedam roamed around downtown Troy Friday evening, May 31, during the Strawberry Jam. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

