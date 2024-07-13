Troy July Beautification Award winners announced

534 S. Market St. Submitted photo | City of Troy 523 S. Walnut St. Submitted photo | City of Troy 419 Lincoln St., Troy Submitted photo | City of Troy Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St. Submitted photo | City of Troy

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides two awards throughout the “growing months” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy for making thr Troy community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The Merit Award recognizes the architectural improvements made to buildings.

Green Thumb Awards for July 2024:

• Jacci and Gordon Avey, 647 Meadow Lane;

• Richard and Ruth Smith, 766 Governors Road;

• Jay and Linda Walter, 2355 Cara Drive;

• 210 Fox Harbor Drive;

• Frank Hall, 901 Stonyridge Ave.;

• Cathy Marshall, 1372 Cornish Road;

• 530 N. Point Court;

• Denise Mehall and Mike Webb, 419 Lincoln St.;

• Theresa Michalos, 150 Hampton Place;

• Vicki and Roger Enochs, 1020 Barrington Drive;

• 579 Sedgwick Way;

Gary and Mary Alspauch, 523 S. Walnut St.

Merit Award for July 2024:

• Colby Harris, 534 S. Market St.;

• Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St.

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee President Gareth Johnston at [email protected].

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and the name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must be residents within the city limits.

For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.