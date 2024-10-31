Troy leaf collection schedule: Round two

City of Troy crews work to collect leaves in the area of the Stonyridge neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 31. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Staff with the city of Troy Street Department will begin the second round of Troy’s annual leaf pick-up program on Monday, Nov. 4.

City crews plan to make a total of three leaf collection rounds through the city. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by zone is available at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

• Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, trash, and rocks.

• Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow drainage of rainwater. Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves.

• Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars.

• Place leaves out at the beginning of the pickup period.

Residents can take their leaves directly to the Dye Mill Road facility in yard waste bags made of compostable paper. The facility will remain open through Saturday, Nov. 30. Residents can also place leaves in an approved yard waste bag curbside on their regular trash collection day.

As in the past, the leaf pick-up will be by zones. The description of the zones and dates for each are as follows:

Zone 1: The area bound on the east by the corporation line and Ridge Avenue, on the north and west by the corporation line and on the south by West Main Street, and the corporation line to include Kings Chapel and the Reserve at Washington. Pick-up scheduled for Nov. 4-8.

Zone 2: Area bound by Ridge Avenue and Peters Road on the east, to include Pleasant View, Premwood and The Heritage; to the south corporation line and west corporation line to include Willowcreek, Edgewater, Kensington and Hawks Nest. Pick-up scheduled for Nov. 11-15.

Zone 3: Area between Ridge Avenue on the west, Peters Road on the south, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Miami River on the east and the corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street to include Southview. Pick-up scheduled for Nov. 18-22.

Zone 4: Remainder of east end of town, from CSX Railroad east. Pick-up scheduled for Nov. 25-Dec. 3.

Zone 5: All areas north and east of the Miami River. Pick-up scheduled for Dec. 4-10.

Downtown area: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.

This schedule is subject to weather and equipment delays. For questions, call the city of Troy Central Service and Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.