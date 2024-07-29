Troy Legends compete in NABF World Series

YOUNGSTOWN — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends went 1-3 in the NABF Senior World Series over the weekend.
Troy is now 25-21 on the season.
Troy Legends 8,
SAYO Grays 6
Troy won a wild eight inning game in its tournament opener.
Troy rallied from a 6-1 deficit, scoring four runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth inning to win it.
In the sixth inning, Peyton Offenbacher had a RBI on a fielder’s choice, Cole Bostick had a bases-loaded walk, Jaxon Hill had a RBI single and Noah Francis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 6-5.
Anderson Mohler scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to tie the game 6-6.
In the eighth inning, a runner begins on second base.
Jaxon Hill had a RBI double for the game-winning hit and Vincent Crane reached on an error to score a second run.
Hill was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Francis had two RBIs.
Five Troy pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.
Havoc 17U 12,
Troy 11
Troy’s rally from a 12-5 deficit came up one run short.
Drew Westfall was 3-for4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Micheal Till was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Hill was 2-for-4.
Dominic Moyer had two RBIs and Crane had a double.
Five pitchers combined on a 14-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
BHM Buckeyes 18U 9,
Troy Legends 8
In another eight inning game, Troy took the loss.
Mohler was 2-for-5 with a double, Till was 2-for-3, Offenbacher was 2-for-4 and Hill was 2-for-5.
Micah Grieshop, Crane and Westfall all had one double each.
Hill, Francis, Logan Cool and Bronson Libecap combined on a 14-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Athletix NABF 7,
Troy Legends 3
Troy was limited to five singles in the loss.
Drew Westfall and Justin Huwer combined on a 12-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]