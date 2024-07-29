Troy Legends compete in NABF World Series

Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends first baseman Vincent Crane takes a throw from Drew Westfall in a recent game. Rob Kiser|MVS File Photo

YOUNGSTOWN — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends went 1-3 in the NABF Senior World Series over the weekend.

Troy is now 25-21 on the season.

Troy Legends 8,

SAYO Grays 6

Troy won a wild eight inning game in its tournament opener.

Troy rallied from a 6-1 deficit, scoring four runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth inning to win it.

In the sixth inning, Peyton Offenbacher had a RBI on a fielder’s choice, Cole Bostick had a bases-loaded walk, Jaxon Hill had a RBI single and Noah Francis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 6-5.

Anderson Mohler scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to tie the game 6-6.

In the eighth inning, a runner begins on second base.

Jaxon Hill had a RBI double for the game-winning hit and Vincent Crane reached on an error to score a second run.

Hill was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Francis had two RBIs.

Five Troy pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.

Havoc 17U 12,

Troy 11

Troy’s rally from a 12-5 deficit came up one run short.

Drew Westfall was 3-for4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Micheal Till was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Hill was 2-for-4.

Dominic Moyer had two RBIs and Crane had a double.

Five pitchers combined on a 14-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

BHM Buckeyes 18U 9,

Troy Legends 8

In another eight inning game, Troy took the loss.

Mohler was 2-for-5 with a double, Till was 2-for-3, Offenbacher was 2-for-4 and Hill was 2-for-5.

Micah Grieshop, Crane and Westfall all had one double each.

Hill, Francis, Logan Cool and Bronson Libecap combined on a 14-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Athletix NABF 7,

Troy Legends 3

Troy was limited to five singles in the loss.

Drew Westfall and Justin Huwer combined on a 12-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]