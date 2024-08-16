Troy Main Street to host annual Chocolate Walk

TROY — Troy Main Street proudly presents the eighth annual Chocolate Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event promises an afternoon of indulgence as we encourage merchants to participate and share their most delectable chocolate treats where the Troy community and local businesses come together to celebrate their favorite desserts.

Tickets for this special event are $25 but hurry, because only 200 will be available. A “golden” ticket will give participants access to stroll through downtown and stop to get their chocolate items while shopping in the downtown businesses. Participating businesses will offer chocolate truffles, cakes, hot cocoa, and more. While many chocolate items are edible, some are chocolate-scented while others are chocolate-themed.

“Unlock the sweetest moments and explore downtown like never before! Your presence is the secret ingredient that makes our annual Chocolate Walk truly special. We invite community members and visitors to join us as we savor the magic of chocolate-infused adventures in downtown Troy, Ohio.” said Executive Director Kennedy Coomes.

With 39 downtown businesses eagerly participating in this exclusive ticketed event, an abundant stream of visitors ensures a bustling footfall, providing a favorable spotlight to each and every store. Participants are welcome to enjoy a leisurely afternoon, indulging in their chocolate treats and exploring the charm of downtown Troy.

The Chocolate Walk gives a special thank you to Troy Main Street as the 2024 sponsor who helped make this event possible.