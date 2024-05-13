Troy man arrested after narcotics investigation

Gagaris

TROY — A Troy man was arrested on Friday, May 10, after detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department executed a narcotics search.

Delman J. Gagaris, 46, was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, according to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Gagaris is charged with trafficking methamphetamine; a first-degree felony; trafficking cocaine, a first-degree felony; trafficking fentanyl, a second-degree felony; and possessio9n of fentanyl related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

The search warrant for the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Troy, was the result of a several-weeks-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in the Troy area. Items seized during the search warrant included cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, 130 fentanyl pills, and scales.

Gagaris entered a not guilty plea in the Miami County Municipal Court during the arraignment on Monday, May, 13. He is being held at the Miami County Jail on a $570,000 cash-only bond set by Judge Samuel L. Huffman. Gagaris is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on May 21 at 1 p.m.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is on-going.