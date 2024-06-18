Troy named an America 250-Ohio Community

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy City Council adopted a resolution on Monday, June 17, naming Troy an America 250 – Ohio Community as part of the United States Semiquincentennial.

The city of Troy will partner with The Troy Foundation, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Troy City Schools, Troy Main Street, Inc., and the Activate Troy Partnership (ATP) as a result of the America 250 – Ohio Community designation to develop programs that will help to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026. In addition to special events, educational projects and other programs, there will be a focus on celebrating the accomplishments of Ohio natives who contributed to the United States over the last 250 years.

In other action, council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and adopted a resolution for a Small Business Development (SBD) Revolving Loan for Harris Jewelers Inc., to assist with renovation of their new location at 1780 W. Main St., Troy. The loan, in the amount of $450,000, was approved for Bonnie Harris Frey, who has taken over the business, which has been in the Harris family for 76 years. There are currently 14 full time employees and plans to add four more full time employees within three years. The total cost of the project including renovation and the cost of the purchase of the building is approximately $3,204,000.

Council members suspended the readings, declared an emergency and adopted a resolution approving a Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund (CDBG ED RLF) for a loan for $150,000 for Anthony Scott and Jessica Nielson, owners of A.M. Scott Distillery LLC, located at 9 W. Main St., for additional restaurant equipment. Scott and Nielson previously received a loan from the CDBG ED RLF in 2023 for $300,000 for restaurant equipment. The total project is expected to cost approximately $600,000, which is expected to create 30 new jobs, both full and part time. The CDBG ED RLF program will require that at least 18 full time employees be hired with eight of the 18 employees be low to moderate income.

Council members adopted an ordinance for a Subordination of Loan agreement for 107 W. Main Street LLC, after suspending the readings and declaring an emergency. The council approved the agreement after recommendations from the finance committee of the council. This action involves subordination of a mortgage lien on an existing loan from the Small Business Development Revolving Loan Fund (SBD) that was made for 107 W. Main Street LLC, for property improvements. The loan will allow the owner to receive additional assistance from Minster Bank to finish second floor renovations. The cost of those renovations is higher than what was originally anticipated. This does not require any additional funds from the city of Troy.

During the meeting, Mayor Robin Oda updated council members on events happening in downtown Troy, noting that there will be a Friday’s on Prouty concert on Friday evening, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Cleveland Keys. The Troy Foundation will sponsor the event as part of their 100th anniversary celebration and there will be a dance floor as part of the event.

Oda also noted there will be a concert on Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island. The concert will feature the Crush Bon Jovi Experience. The event is free and open to the public. There will be food trucks at the concert.

Patrick Titterington, director of public service and safety, told council members that city offices will be closed on July 4 and there will be no delay in trash or recycling services, something he wanted to make clear since the city usually receives a number of calls about the issue.

Titterington also updated council members about the Troy Aquatic Park, “(We) have exceeded 1,000 in attendance. Who knows what it will be like this week,” a reference to the heat wave anticipated this week.

Council member Todd Severt also addressed council members, reminding them that at-large council members will be at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on North Market Street, on July 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. for the Ask a Council member session. Council members Todd Severt, Lynne Snee and Susan Westfall will host the discussion, which will give local residents the opportunity to meet with council members and discuss issues of interest to them. The meeting is open to the public.

Council member Bobby Phillips told the council he wanted to “thank everybody involved in making the Juneteenth celebration a success.”

He said the City of Troy staff assisted with the celebration, which was held on Saturday, June 15, and included a march to McKaig and Race Park, where the celebration continued. The Troy Police Department provided an escort for those participating in the march.

Council members were also notified that Steven Wehrley III, a Troy Firefighter/EMT, resigned effected May 31. It was also noted that Joshua Still has been appointed as a Firefighter/EMT effective on June 3.

The next meeting of the Troy City Council will be on July 1 at 7 p.m.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.