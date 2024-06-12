Troy parking restrictions on south side of West Main

TROY — The city of Troy reports the final completion of the phase 1 work on Troy’s West Main Street improvement project is underway in the downtown.

The contractor, Double Jay Construction, will remobilize on the south side of the 100 block of West Main starting Monday, June 17. All work should be complete by July 26, weather permitting, said a city of Troy press release.

This work involves the installation of new curb and stamped sidewalk, as well as the addition of trees and completion of needed underground electric and fiber between South Plum and South Cherry Streets. Main Street will remain open, but parking will be restricted on the south side in this block.

Pedestrian access will be maintained to all businesses, except during specific times coordinated with property owners during sidewalk installation.

The city and contractors working along West Main Street request the public’s “continued patience and thank you for your mindfulness during these construction projects.”

For more information, please contact Kyle Jordan, PRIME AE Group at 513-503-0953.