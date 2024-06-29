Troy PD investigates report of shots fired

TROY — Troy Police Department (TPD) is investigating a report of shots fired on Sussex Drive Friday night.

According to a TPD Facebook post, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Sussex Dr. following reports of shots fired at 6:03 p.m. on Friday, June 28. No injuries were reported and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, said the post.

The incident is actively under investigation and appears to have stemmed from a domestic issue, said Troy Police in the post.

The suspect is thought to have left the vicinity, the post concluded.