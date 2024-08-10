Troy, Piqua get scrimmage season started

Troy defensive lineman Cam’ron Couch is held as he rushes the passer in a scrimmage with Princeton Saturday. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Piqua running back Debo Knisley finds running room Friday night in a scrimmage with St. Marys. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Zach Ullery runs for a big gain Saturday against Princeton. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Piqua’s Jay Hancock fights for yardage after making a catch against St. Marys Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Henry Shuman runs with the ball after making a catch Saturday. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Piqua’s Noah DeMarcus makes a tackle Friday night against St. Marys. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy football team under coach Troy Everhart opened the scrimmage season Saturday, hosting Cincinnati Princeton at Troy Memorial Stadium/Premier Health Field.

The Trojans are coming off an 11-2 season and a share of the MVL title and have a new playing surface this year, with aa turf field being installed this summer by the Motz Group.

The Trojans matched up evenly with a strong Princeton squad Saturday, with junior Aiden Kirkpatrick and senior Cameron Stoltz taking snaps at quarterback.

Kirkpatrick completed 51 of 86 passes last year for 872 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Senior Dakota Manson rushed for 751 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago on 124 carries and is back in the backfield.

Also back is junior Aidan Gorman, while Zach Ullery had some powerful runs Saturday.

Junior Cam’ron Couch had 58 tackles, 17 for loss and 7.5 sacks and was a presence on the defensive line Saturday.

The Trojans will play at Toledo Central Catholic Friday night in the final scrimmage of the season, before hosting Middletown the following Friday when the field will be dedicated.

Piqua 0,

St. Marys 0

The Piqua football teamunder veteran coach Bill Nees is looking for a bounce back season and played St. Marys evenly Friday night to open the scrimmage season.

Neither team was able to get near the end zone in three series of eight play drives each.

Senior Caiden Thomas is back at quarterback after seeing limited action there a year ago.

He completed 15 of 36 passes for 204 yards a year ago, with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Senior Jericho Burns is back after rushing for 794 yards and six touchdowns a year ago and junior Debo Knisley had some big runs in Friday’s scrimmage.

Junior RayShawn Garrett is back at receiver/defensive back and a number of receivers made plays Friday night.

Senior Owen Shawler was the leading tackler a year ago and returns at linebacker with junior Zaydyn Allen. Senior Isaiah Martin gives them a presence on the defensive line.

Piqua will host Northmont at 7 p.m. Friday for its final scrimmage, before traveling to Lima Senior the following Friday to open the season.

