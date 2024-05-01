Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers arrested and incarcerated female for disorderly conduct at West Market Street and South Market Street.

TUESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the corner of Stonyridge Avenue and Mayfield Drive.

-1:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Troy Center on Crescent Drive.

-12:16 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft at the Dollar General. Three subjects fled the scene, crashed a vehicle and were arrested.

MONDAY

-8:25 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Market Street and Dorset Road.

-6:10 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on South Monroe Street.

-3:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

-2:58 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 100 block of North Market Street.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at a residence on Cedar Drive.

-9:16 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the West Main Street and South Stanfield Road intersection.

-9:09 a.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in downtown Troy.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.