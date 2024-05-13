Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:25 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report or criminal damage at the 900 block of Fountain Street.

-6:37 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Robin Hood Lane and Littlejohn Road.

-3:35 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Main Street and Weston Road.

-8:25 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

SATURDAY

-5:56 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the La Fiesta Restaurant on West Main Street.

-5:50 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the corner of Main Street and Dorset Road.

-1:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Dorset Road.

-12:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive.

-12:38 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the CVS located at 804 W. Main St.

-12:13 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Francis Furniture on West Main St.

-12:02 p.m.: shoplifting. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Meijer 1900 W. Main St. Two females were charged with theft.

-8:15 a.m.: traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the I-75 northbound ramp on near West Market Street. The driver was issued a citation and drug paraphernalia was seized.

FRIDAY

-11:22 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Dorset Road and Sussex Road and cited one male for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).

-6:52 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the overpass on West Main Street.

-4:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Meijer at 1900 W. Main St.

-8:40 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Water Street and Adams Street intersection.

-7:42 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Dorset Road and Hawk Circle intersection.

Compiled by Eamon Baird and Charlotte Caldwell.