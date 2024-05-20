Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the the Meijer at 1900 W. Main St.

-1:30 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Haren’s Market on Main Street.

-1:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-6:15 a.m: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

-12:29 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Miami Shores Golf Course on Stuanton Road.

-12:04 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of a misdemeanor assault at the 500 block of South Counts Street.

SATURDAY

-10:57 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 800 block of Fountain Street.

-7:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Frisch’s Big Boy on Troy Town Drive.

-6:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the Family Dollar at 924 N. Market St.

-3:21 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 2600 block of Stonebridge Drive.

-11:50 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Troy Post Office on South Market Street.

-10:43 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Magic Tunnel Car Wash on Chapel Drive.

-9:45 a.m.: warrant. Officers arrested a male with an outstanding warrant and charged the male with possessing drug paraphernalia at the central block of Race Street.

FRIDAY

-8:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the Walmart at 1801 W. Main St.

-8:12 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the McDonald’s at 1560 W. Main St.

-10:55 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 200 block of North Elm Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.