Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Magic Tunnel Car Wash on Kings Chapel Drive.

-6:03 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a burglary at the 600 block of Union Street.

-4:41 p.m.: warrant. Officers arrested a female with an active warrant at the central block of Tamplin Drive.

-3:31 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the Main Street and Plum Street intersection.

-1:12 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Mulberry Street and East Main Street intersection.

-7:14 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the corner of Market Street and West Street.

-5:35 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the 100 block of Harrison Street.

TUESDAY

-9:18 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 700 block of West Market Street.

-7:55 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Troy Skate Park at 21 N. Ridge Ave. A subject was arrested.

-7:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart at 1801 W. Main St.

-1:28 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault at the central block of Westhaven Drive.

-12:52 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested a male with an active warrant at the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

