Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-4:49 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Clopay Building Products located at 1400 W. Market St.

WEDNESDAY

-1:58 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Dorset and McKaig roundabout.

-1:26 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Dakota Street and Crawford Street.

-9:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of credit card, cell phone, and laptop theft at Troy Laminating located at 421 S. Union St.

-7:22 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 785 W. Market St.

TUESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1200 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-6:58 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 1900 block of Nashville Road.

-5:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-5:10 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Marybill Drive.

-4:17 p.m.: theft/fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of credit card fraud at the 1200 block of Heritage Drive.

-3:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center located at 301 W. Main St.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a bicycle theft at the Kroger located at 731 W. Market St.

-12:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Kroger located at 731 W. Market St.

