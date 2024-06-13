Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:07 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-2:56 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1000 block of Cloverdale Drive.

-2:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft at the Lock and Key Mini Storage on Foss Way.

-11:24 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the UVMC Outpatient Care on Dorset Road.

-6:30 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Market Street and Barnhart Road.

TUESDAY

-2:38 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-1:19 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the CSX railroad crossing on Market Street. One female was issued a citation.

-1:06 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of check fraud at the Senior Actives Adult Day Services on Stanfield Road.

-12:21 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Main Street and Weston Road intersection. One adult female was issued a citation.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.