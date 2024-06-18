Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-11:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Sara A. Williams, 28, of Troy, was cited with disorderly conduct after police responded to the unit block of Davis Drive on the report of a disturbance. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

-8:19 p.m.: offenses involving underage persons_underage consumption. Two juveniles were charged with underage consumption after police responded to conduct a welfare check on North Ridge Avenue near the Joe Reardon Skatepark.

-4:11 p.m.: assault. A subject was arrested on assault charges after police responded to assist medics in the 1800 block of West Main Street.

-3:37 p.m.: crash. A male driver was issued a citation following a two-vehicle, non-injury crash in the eastbound lanes of the 1800 block of West Main Street.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-12:35 p.m.: crash. A male driver was issued a citation following a two-vehicle, non-injury crash in the eastbound lanes of the 1400 block of West Market Street, east of Fenner Road.

-1:02 a.m.: driving under the influence. A female driver was issued a citation for OVI and no OL in the 400 block of Summit Avenue.

SATURDAY

-6:31 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at 84 Lumber on Arthur Road.

-6:27 p.m.: assault. A domestic was reported in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

-4:46 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mulberry Street

-9:25 a.m.: warrant. A driver was arrested on a Delaware County warrant between South state Route 202 and East state Route 55. Citations were issued for driving without a license and unlawful license display.

-1:38 a.m.: assault. An adult male was charged with disorderly conduct and assault after police responded to the Submarine House on North Market Street. A juvenile female was issued a citation for curfew violation.

FRIDAY

-4:56 p.m.: driving under influence. A male driver was arrested on DUI charges after operating a vehicle under the influence at near Auto Lube on West Main Street.

-1:23 p.m.: crash. An individual was transported by Troy EMS to a local hospital after an injury crash near Shoe Carnival on West Main Street.

-9:42 a.m.: trespassing. Two individuals were issued a warning for trespassing at Boyer Park on Long Street after police discovered them there without permission.

Compiled by Carly Rose.