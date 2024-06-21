Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-3:05 a.m.: burglary. Police were dispatched on a report of a burglary at Troy Smoke Shop on West Main Street, where a masked subject was inside the shop and ran out the back door and was not located.

THURSDAY

-7:18 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-6:10 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of South Union Street.

-5:39 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud complaint near the 1300 block of Greenfield Drive.

-4:41 p.m.: crash. A non-injury crash was reported near the 1500 block of Wayne Street.

-3:15 p.m.: crash. An injury crash was reported near the 1400 block of West Main Street, where a driver was cited for a marked lanes violation.

-12:49 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of a drug like substance that was found near the Hampton Inn on Troy Town Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-11:35 p.m.: warrant. A warrant was issued at Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-10:32 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Troy Country Club on Peters Avenue.

-7:17 p.m.: crash. An injury crash was reported near South Ridge Avenue and Drury Lane.

-11:59 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the 200 block of East Franklin Street.

TUESDAY

-4:28 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of juvenile females fighting in the grass at Troy Aquatic Park on Staunton Road which resulted in assault and trespassing charges.

-4:21 p.m.: investigative complaint: Police conducted an investigation on a report of a sex offense.

-11:41 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

-10:27 a .m.: theft. A theft was reported at First Methodist Church on West Franklin Street.

-8:58 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 300 block of Miami Street.

-6:20 a.m.: vehicle theft. A theft was reported in the 600 block of Westlake Drive after police were dispatched for a stolen vehicle.

MONDAY

-11:53 p.m.: open container. A traffic offense was issued near McKaig Avenue and Mumford Drive for alcohol open container.

-11:49 p.m.: open container. A male driver was cited for an expired registration and open container at the Waffle House on Archer Drive.

-5:55 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Windmill Court.

-4:29 p.m.: civil protective order. A CPO violation was reported in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive.

-1:19 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report at Terrace Ridge Apartments on McKaig Avenue of a threatening telephone/harassment complaint. No charges were issued.

-11:20 a.m.: theft. An adult female was charged with theft after police responded to Meijer on West Main Street.

-7:32 a.m.: theft. A male juvenile was arrested for failure to comply and no drivers’ license at the scene of where a stolen vehicle was reported near the 2000 block of Broken Woods Drive.

-6:30 a.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report of criminal damage at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.