Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-7:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police received a report of a disturbance near the 700 block of West Market Street,

-3:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 900 block of Crossbow Lane.

SUNDAY

-10:34 p.m.: theft. A theft of a vehicle was reported near the 500 block of West Market Street.

-4:18 a.m.: OVI. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with no headlights, upon further investigation, the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI).

-1:07 a.m.: obstruction. Four male juveniles fled from police upon arrival and were charged with drug possession, alcohol underage consumption, and obstructing official business at Treasure Island Park on North Elm Street.

SATURDAY

-9:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of of disturbance near unit block of Glenwood Drive, where Troy EMS transported an individual to Upper Valley Medical Center.

-4:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a disturbance near Tradition Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-3:41 p.m.: assault. Police dispatched to an assault call, charging a subject with domestic violence near the 600 block of Stoneyridge Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:41 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 900 block of Crestview Drive.

-10:15 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash of vehicle that struck a mailbox near the 1000 block of Barrington Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.