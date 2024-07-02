Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-7:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police received a report of a disturbance near the 700 block of West Market Street,
-3:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 900 block of Crossbow Lane.
SUNDAY
-10:34 p.m.: theft. A theft of a vehicle was reported near the 500 block of West Market Street.
-4:18 a.m.: OVI. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with no headlights, upon further investigation, the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI).
-1:07 a.m.: obstruction. Four male juveniles fled from police upon arrival and were charged with drug possession, alcohol underage consumption, and obstructing official business at Treasure Island Park on North Elm Street.
SATURDAY
-9:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of of disturbance near unit block of Glenwood Drive, where Troy EMS transported an individual to Upper Valley Medical Center.
-4:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a disturbance near Tradition Apartments on South Stanfield Road.
-3:41 p.m.: assault. Police dispatched to an assault call, charging a subject with domestic violence near the 600 block of Stoneyridge Avenue.
FRIDAY
-7:41 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 900 block of Crestview Drive.
-10:15 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash of vehicle that struck a mailbox near the 1000 block of Barrington Drive.
Compiled by Carly Rose.