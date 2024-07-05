Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-9:40 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-7:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dad’s Convenience Store on South Union Street.

-5:20 p.m.: telecommunication harassment. Police received a telephone harassment complaint near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-4:01 p.m.: crash. A crash with injury was reported near the 1200 block of West Main Street.

-11:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft near the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

