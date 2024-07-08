Troy Police reports

Police log
THURSDAY
-11:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance near the 900 block of Terry Drive and charged an individual with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
-3:07 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.
-4:23 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Hobart Cabinet Company on East Water Street.
July 3
-11:05 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested on domestic violence charges near Salem Court after the individual allegedly assaulted a parent. The juvenile was was transported the Juvenile Detention Center.
-4:20 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street.
-3:55 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at the Dorset Road/McKaig Avenue roundabout.
-2:57 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Trojan Music on East Main Street.
-2:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash near the 1500 block of South Walnut Street.
-2 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the intersection of North Market Street and East Staunton Road.
