Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:28 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 1400 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-9:28 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Steak and Shake on West Main Street.

-5:50 p.m.: investigative complaint. Police responded to the 100 block of West Canal Street on the report of several male individuals showing guns while driving.

-9:33 p.m.: aggravated robbery. Trevor S. Maenle, 18, at large, was arrested on aggravated robbery_deadly weapon on or about suspect, control, display, brandish, indicate possession, or use weapon charges after police responded to investigate a related complaint at 5:50 p.m.

According to court documents on July 10, Maenle attempted a theft offense, as defined by a section of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC), or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense: have a deadly weapon, as defined by the ORC, on or about his person, to wit: semi-automatic pistol, and did display the weapon. Said offense involving specification that offender displayed, brandished, indicated possession of or used firearm, according the ORC. Contrary to and in violation of the ORC, a felony of the first degree.

A warrant has been issued for Maenle’s arrest, according to the Miami County Courtview website.

-9:30 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1300 block of Sussex Road.

Compiled by Carly Rose.