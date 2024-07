Police log

MONDAY

-11:11 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injury after a male subject on a skateboard was struck by a vehicle near the 1300 block of East State Route 41.

-7 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at Kroger on West Market Street.

-11:20 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Kroger on West Market Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.