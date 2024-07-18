Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:31 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near 2200 Corporate Place.

-4:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police received a report of trespassing near the unit block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-3:31 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a burglary at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-3:31 p.m.: burglary. Dalton D. Harms, 26, of Troy, was arrested for burglary_trespass in occupied structure, separately secured structure, or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure when another person is present, with purpose to commit any criminal offense and criminal trespass_land premises of another.

-3:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 300 block of West Market Street.

-1:29 p.m.: crash. A two-vehicle crash was reported near the 1000 block of West Main Street.

-11:27 a.m.: fraud. Police responded to a report of fraud near the 900 block of east Franklin Street.

-8:23 a.m.: open liquor container. Andres Andrade 38, was cited for open liquor container_public place.

-3:44 a.m.: assault. Police were dispatched to Kettering Health Hospital on an assault report; a suspect was charged.

-2:04 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Multiple subjects were issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-2:04 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Debra N. Blount 31, of Russells Point, was arrested for disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

-2:04 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Summer L. Gerholdt 26, of Lynchburg Virginia, was arrested for disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

-3:44 a.m. assault. Deja M. Henry, 27, of Troy, was arrested for multiple offenses including assault_knowingly harm victim and disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

TUESDAY

-8:31 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

-6:05 p.m. theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:53 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct complaint near the 900 block Kent Lane.

-10:55 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Mayfield Drive and Maplecrest Drive.

-10:12 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. An adult male was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments after police responded to the 100 block of North Market Street to a report of a male possibly unconscious on the bike path.

-10:12 a.m.: possession. Eric W. Smith, 44, of Troy, was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments.

-9:02 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near South County Road 25A and Dye Mill Road.

Compiled by Carly Rose.