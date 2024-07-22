Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:27 p.m.: domestic violence. Ramiro Enriquez Perez, 31, of Troy, was arrested for domestic violence_knowingly cause physical harm and obstructing official business.

-8:05 p.m.: domestic violence. Police received a report of a domestic complaint near the 1000 block of Mulberry Street. A male subject was taken into custody.

-2:47 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police were dispatched to an unruly juvenile complaint near the 500 block of Garfield Avenue. The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with unruly juvenile.

-2:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police were dispatched on a report of a disturbance at Royal Inn, where the subject fled on foot and was later located and charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

-12:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police received a complaint in reference to an assault reported at Conagra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

SATURDAY

-4:21 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-4:07 p.m.: trespassing. A female was taken to jail after police responded to a trespassing complaint at Arby’s on West Main Street.

-3:23 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported in the parking lot of Meijer on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-11:15 p.m.: driving under influence. A male was cited with OVI after police conducted a traffic stop due to a male asleep behind the wheel.

-11:15 p.m.: driving under influence. Thomas L. Murphy, 25, of Versailles, was arrested for driving while under influence of alcohol/drugs driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-7:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at First Financial Bank on South Market Street.

-4:22 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Nashville Road and West Market Street.

-4:11 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 400 block of South Market Street.

-2:08 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 200 block of Chapel Court.

-12:12 a.m.: warrant. Police responded to a report of a male with an active warrant near the 1300 block of Imperial Court. The male was located and arrested.

THURSDAY

-9:04 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Penn Road and Kent lane.

-3:37 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police dispatched to a complaint of a disturbance/fight near the 800 block of West Race Street. All parties were cited for disorderly conduct.

-3:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Angela N. Lutz, 44, of Troy, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-3:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Jesse J. Jines, 20, of Troy, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-2:59 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.