Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1500 block of West Main Street.

-7:56 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Miami Shores Gulf Course on East Staunton Road.

-6:12 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Meijer on West Main Street.

-5:58 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at West Main Street and Kings Chapel North Drive.

-1:42 p.m.: warrant. William R. Hudson, 47, of Piqua, was arrested on active warrant out of Union after police responded to report of a suspicious male at Applebees on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Experiment Farm Road and West Main Street.

-9:15 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near Meadow Lane and Cricket Lane.

-7 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police dispatched to a report of a disturbance near the 700 block of Gloucester Road.

-3:29 p.m.: warrant. Police responded to a report of an individual with a warrant at Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-2:06 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Staunton Commons Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-12:33 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1000 block of East Franklin Street.

-7:49 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near East Race Street and Mulberry Street.

MONDAY

-9:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a disturbance at Walmart on West Main Street.

-6:06 p.m. telecommunications harassment. Police responded to a telephone harassment complaint near the 400 block of South Counts Street.

-3:33 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Conagra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

-12:03 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.