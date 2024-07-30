Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-7:29 p.m.: theft. Jaiden L. Higbee, 19, of Troy, was charged with theft after police responded to a report of a theft at Meijer on West Main Street.

-6: 26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance/fight with several individuals was reported near the 500 block of West Market Street.

-6:16 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Trinity Episcopal Church on South Dorset Road.

-11:54 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the railroad crossing on Staunton Road.

SATURDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Donovan D. Richard, 21, of Newton Township, was charged with theft after police responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. One male was arrested after police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the 200 block of South Oxford Street.

–9:12 a.m.: theft. A vehicle theft was reported near the 1100 block of Pond View Drive.

-6:47 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near the 2000 block of Shady Tree Drive. On arrival, the vehicle was located and recovered in Dayton.

FRIDAY

-9:28 p.m.: trespassing. Chad M. Avey, 33, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass after police responded to a report of trespassing at Family Dollar on North Market Street.

-7:10 p.m.: warrant. Eric R. Walden, 40, of Saint Paris, was arrested for a warrant- out of county after police conducted a traffic stop on Troy Urbana Road and Todd Lane.

-12:14 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the unit block of East Water Street.

