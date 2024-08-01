Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:33 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police responded to a report of telephone harassment near the 500 block of South Union Street.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Miami County Educational Service Center on West Stanfield Road.

–9:39 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Main Street and North Elm Street.

-6:53 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment near the 500 block of Staunton Commons Drive.

TUESDAY

-6:06 p.m.: warrant. Police responded to a report of a warrant complaint near the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

-3:03 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Ruby’s Beauty Salon on North Market Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.