Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-12:43 a.m.: warrant. Mya M. McCallister, 20, of Dayton, was arrested on a active warrant on a falsification charge. She is being held at the Miami County Jail.

THURSDAY

-5:09 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Agave and Rye on North Market Street.

-3:36 p.m.: child abuse/neglect. Police responded to a report of child abuse or neglect. A report was taken and was forwarded to a detective.

-2:46 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 1400 block of West Main Street.

-1:15 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 800 block of West Main Street.

-12:51 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Market Street and East Water Street.

-9:19 a.m.: possession of drugs. An individual was arrested for the possession for drugs and taken to jail after police responded to investigate a complaint in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-8:45 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing complaint in the 200 block of Oak Street.

