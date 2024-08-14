Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-9:34 p.m.: assault. Police received a report of an assault near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-8:52 p.m.: telecommunication harassment. Police responded to a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the 300 block of Miami Street.

-7:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Troy Aquatic Park on Staunton Road.

-7:34 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 500 block of South Union Street.

-6:19 p.m.: telecommunication harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:02 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Marathon on West Main Street.

-4:07 p.m. disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-3:25 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the overpass on West Main Street.

-2:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police received a report of a trespassing complaint near Troy Laminating Ivex Corporation on South Union Street.

-2:12 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the Dorset McKaig roundabout.

-1:51 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle recovered at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

-10:44 a.m.: trespassing. Police received a report of a trespassing complaint near the 900 block of East Canal Street.

MONDAY

-9:59 p.m.: drug possession. Police responded to a report of drug possession at a business on South Dorset Road.

-9:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance call at McDonald’s on West Main Street.

-9:32 p.m.: warrant. Darren J. Sawmiller, 41, of Englewood, was arrested for warrant-out of county.

-9:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance/fight was reported near the 900 block of Race Drive.

-7:52 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Disorderly conduct was reported at Miami Shores Golf Course on East Staunton Road.

-5:55 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1200 block of Cole Harbor Drive.

-1:17 p.m.: Police responded to a report of trespassing near the 1100 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-12:13 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Ecotec on Marybill Drive.

-9:39 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported of a stolen vehicle near the 1400 block of Legacy Court.

-7:36 a.m.: warrant. Police responded to a report of a warrant at Shell on East Staunton Road.

-5:23 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

SUNDAY

-7:46 p.m.: warrant. A male was arrested after police stopped a vehicle for an out-of-county warrant. The male was incarcerated on an OVI charge.

-4:53 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near North Market Street and East Staunton Road.

-2:50 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1400 block of Wayne Street.

-2:44 p.m.: crash. Jeffrey A. Hill, 34, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs open liquor container and open liquor container_operator or passenger of a motor vehicle.

-12:46 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 800 block of South Mulberry Street.

-2:15 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person near the 100 block of West Main Street, where a male was incarcerated on a warrant and felony theft charges. The male was transported to the Miami County Jail.

-1:16 a.m.: DUI. Nikola A. Morgan-Weese, 56, of Huber Heights, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

SATURDAY

-9:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. A disturbance complaint was reported near the 200 block of North Elm Street.

-6:48 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the unit block LittleJohn Road.

-6:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police received a report of a disturbance complaint at Meijer on West Main Street.

-2:08 p.m.: assault. Annie P. Frazier, 57, of Troy, was arrested for disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

-9:44 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police received a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on West Main Street.

-12:23 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile at US Bank on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-5:40 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-2:33 p.m.: OVI suspension. Lucas A. Sopher, 27, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-11:35 a.m.: warrant. Valerie J. Caldwell, 42, of Troy, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.

-11:19 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 300 block of South Mulberry Street.

-10:07 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of a possible assault.

Compiled by Carly Rose.