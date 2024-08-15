Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:01 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walgreens on West Market Street.

-9:17 p.m.: disturbance. Darold J. Spicer, 46, of Troy, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs ovi-refusal with prior conviction.

-8:18 p.m.: trespassing. Police received a report of trespassing complaint near American Legion Post on South Market Street.

-4:59 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1100 block of South Crawford Street.

-4:29 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the Rec on North Market Street.

-3:26 p.m.: warrant. A female was arrested for a warrant near Hobart Urban Nature Preserve on South Stonycreek Road, and was transported to Miami County Jail.

-12:07 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Washington Street and North Elm Street.

-11:34 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Main Street and I-75 Northbound on ramp.

-11:14 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the unit block of South Plum Street.

-11:02 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police received a report of a telephone harassment complaint near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-10:17 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the unit block of Heather Road.

-9:47 a.m.: theft. A Theft was reported near the 1700 block of Paradise Trail.

-9:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Holiday Inn Express on Troy Town Drive.

-8:15 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Speedway on West Market Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.