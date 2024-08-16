Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Rodriguez Castillo, 24, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct

-6:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Traditions Apartments Office on South Stanfield Road.

-6:21 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-4:54 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1200 block of McGovern Drive.

-3:40 p.m.: Police received a report of an active shooter statement from a Snapchat message. The female was located and incarcerated for making false alarms.

-8:01 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.