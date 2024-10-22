Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-10:59 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police responded to a report of a telephone harassment complaint near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-5:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-4:30 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile near the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 300 block of West Race Street.

-3:25 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

SUNDAY

-2:46 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1100 block of Lee Road.

-2:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near Kentucky Fried Chicken on Stanfield Road.

-1:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-12:20 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Stonyridge Avenue and Stephenson Drive.

-10:37 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the 1300 block of Rudy Drive.

-2:30 a.m.: driving under the influence. Gavin M. Wadsworth, 31, of Troy, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, OVI-refusal with a prior conviction, and open liquor container_operator or passenger of a motor vehicle.

-2:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

SATURDAY

-11:45 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Walmart on West Main Street.

-10:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 200 block of Riverside Drive.

-9:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

-6:53 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:35 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Kroger on West Market Street.

-1:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1200 block of Bunker Hill Court.

-1:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-10:29 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Walgreens on West Market Street.

FRIDAY

-9:31 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 100 block of Floral Avenue.

-9 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near Frickers on Experiment Farm Road.

-6:16 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near South Dorset Road and West Market Street.

-5:47 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 300 block of Vincent Avenue.

-5:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-3:39 p.m.: criminal damage. Martaya L. Alexander, 29, of Dayton, was charged with criminal damaging/engangering_knowingly any means.

-2:05 p.m.: theft. Taylor R. Werner, 33, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-11:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Dollar General on West Main Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.