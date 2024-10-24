Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:03 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Police responded to a report of a telephone harassment complaint near Taco Bell on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 100 block of Ironwood Drive.

-9:40 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Frickers on Experiment Farm Road.

-6:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 500 block of South Union Street.

-6:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-5:54 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of an assault near Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-3:05 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near McDonald’s on West Main Street.

-2:38 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company on the Public Square.

-12 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Kroger on West Market Street.

-11:05 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

Compiled by Carly Rose.