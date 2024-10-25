Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-8:33 p.m.: warrant. Shyann M. Shelby, 19, of Troy, was charged with an out of county warrant.

-5:51 p.m.: warrant. An individual was arrested after police responded to a report of a subject with numerous outstanding felony warrants near the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-3:55 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Main Street and North Weston Road.

-3:50 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Sherwin Williams on West Main Street.

-12:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road.

WEDNESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Floral View Apartments on Ling Street.

-5:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

-1:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Meijer on West Main Street.

-11:14 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 100 block of Ironwood Drive.

-11:09 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Petco on West Main Street.

-9:36 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Jonathon M. Gilbert, 40, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct_physically offensive condition/risk of harm.

