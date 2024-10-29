Troy Police reports

First responders work to help the driver of a white Chevrolet S-10, Diana Boyd, 68, of New Carlisle, whose truck flipped when she lost control as she was attempting to overtake another vehicle near Kroger on West Market Street in Troy on Friday, Oct. 25. Courtesy photo | Ted Mercer Courtesy photo | Ted Mercer

Police log

SUNDAY

-9:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1100 block of Lee Road.

-5:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the unit block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-1:06 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-2:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the unit block of Vincent Avenue.

-1:19 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Dixie Avenue and Patton Street.

SATURDAY

10:02 p.m.: Disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-9:42 p.m.: Disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Waco Museum and Aviation Learning Center on South County Road 25A.

-4:31 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1100 block of Race Drive.

-1:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-12:29 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Meijer on West Main Street.

-7:40 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near Color Loft Salon on South Market Street.

-5:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 300 block of West Market Street.

FRIDAY

-10:28 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Tamplin Drive and West Main Street.

-7:41 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Water Street and Adams Street.

-7:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Applebees on West Main Street.

-6:26 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 700 block of West Market Street.

-6:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-4:53 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near Conagra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

-3:37 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 500 block of West Water Street.

-3:35 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 1400 block of Covent Road.

-2:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Conagra Foods on Dye Mill Road.

-2:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported near the 2600 block of Huntington Drive.

-2:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1500 block of West Main Street.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 1000 block of Mayfield Drive.

-12:44 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the 300 block of South Market Street.

Crashes

Diana Boyd, 68, of New Carlisle, was cited with overtaking-passing left of center after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:26 p.m.

According to Troy Police, Boyd was traveling eastbound on West Market Street when she was attempting to overtake another vehicle where lanes merge near Kroger and lost control of the white Chevrolet S-10 she was operating, causing it to flip on its side.

Compiled by Carly Rose.