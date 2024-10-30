Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-10:27 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of an assault near Honda on South Stanfield Road.

-6:48 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the unit block of Hauenstein Court.

-3:52 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:57 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Race Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

-3:33 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the intersection of West Race Street and South Plum Street.

-3:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. William J. Maley, 37, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-2:13 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-1:52 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: theft. Javaris K. Newton, 33, of Lima, was charged with theft_without consent.

-11:52 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Barnhart Road and Fenner Road.

-7:53 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 500 block of Grant Street.

Compiled by Carly Rose.