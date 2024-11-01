Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Philip A. Doncaster, 41, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

-7:27 p.m.:unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile near the 1100 block of Arbor Lane.

-4:53 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

-4:26 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near South Dorset Road and West Market Street.

-1:51 pm.: telecommunications harassment. Police responded to a report of a telephone harassment complaint near the 200 block of Morehead Street.

-1:30 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile near the 200 block of South Union Street.

-1:05 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

WEDNESDAY

-11:44 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 600 block of East Franklin Street.

-11:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-10:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 200 block of Oak Street.

-10:50 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near Waffle House on Archer Drive.

-8:02 p.m.: warrant. Glen D. Armstead, 52, of Troy, was charged with warrant- out of county.

-5:11 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near South Market Street and East Simpson Street.

-5:05 p.m.: assault. Fredrick L. Whitson, 30, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

-2:16 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Main Street and Troy Town Drive.

-1:02 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Tractor Supply on South Stanfield Road.

-12 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near Troy Country Club on Peters Avenue.

-10:25 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 400 block of Drury Lane.

-7:14 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported near Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

TUESDAY

-5:42 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint.

-4:41 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the unit block of Marybill Drive.

MONDAY

-10:27 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a report of an assault near Honda on South Stanfield Road.

-6:48 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the unit block of Hauenstein Court.

-3:52 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint near Walmart on West Main Street.

-3:57 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near West Race Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

-3:33 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported near the intersection of West Race Street and South Plum Street.

-3:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. William J. Maley, 37, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct_fighting or threatening.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on West Main Street.

-2:13 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported near the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-1:52 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a report of a burglary near the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: theft. Javaris K. Newton, 33, of Lima, was charged with theft_without consent.

-11:52 a.m.: crash. A crash was reported near Barnhart Road and Fenner Road.

-7:53 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the 500 block of Grant Street.

