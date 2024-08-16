Troy PorchFest returns Sept. 14

Seth Canan and the Carriers will be closing Troy PorchFest at the Hayner Center on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Courtesy | Troy Hayner Cultural Center 40 bands will be performing on 40 porches throughout the Southwest Historic District for Troy’s annual PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 14. Courtesy | Troy Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — On Sept. 14, the Troy PorchFest will celebrate regional music in a culture of community generosity.

The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the lovely Southwest Historic District. There are no fees or tickets to purchase, just bring some tips to share with your favorite bands.

The festival opens at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 10:30 a.m. with the T.R.S.S Drum Corps led by Montrea Blackshear. This band features exuberant choreography that is powerful, dance-like, and always awe-inspiring. At noon the music will begin in the Southwest Historic District featuring about seven new concerts starting each hour.

This neighborhood celebration features a wide variety of musical genres and instrumentations. There will be over 15 rock bands in a rich assortment of styles like classic rock, blues rock, vintage rock, contemporary rock, indie rock, and more.

Check out NOOHRA, Bootleg Blues, Take One Guess, The Nick Kizirnis Trio, Paper Airplane, and the Vinyl Vultures. PorchFest will also find folkadelic with Nasty Bingo, and Americana with Trevor Toms. Lovers of bluegrass can watch The Shady Pine, Lemongrass, Rum River Blend, and Possum Creek Ramblers concerts.

Ten bands are playing country including Mark Cantwil and the Punch Drunk Heroes, ReFlektion, Chad Cremeans and Jimmy Allen, Michael Kiser and the Schaefers. There are also some unique offerings like Mt. Analogue’s experimental music, The Paradox Saxophone Quartet, and don’t miss the German oompah band Viel Spass!

Pick up the festival flier to find all your favorite bands. Fliers are the guide to everything PorchFest can be picked up at the info booth on the day of the event and are available now at the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org/porchfest. The festival will close on the Hayner porch with Troy’s own Seth Canan and the Carriers serving up some red-hot rock and roll.

The Food Court and Artisan Tent Village will open at the Hayner at 11 a.m. Wholly Smokes BBQ will offer succulent smoked meats and meals can be ordered ahead of time at www.Whollysmokes937.com. Troy’s RedBerry restaurant with The Big Red Food Truck offering chicken and waffles in a waffle cone! Home-cooked vibes will bring Philly Cheesesteak eggrolls and Twin Creek Coffee will have specialty coffee beverages. There will be a sweet variety of desserts like Handmade German baked goods from Jenn’s Backstube and funnel cakes from Happy Day Café. The I Heart Ice Cream Company features beautiful, rolled ice cream concoctions. Find menus and more at www.troyhayner.org/pf-food.

The Artisan Tent Village will feature hand-crafted and fine art items. The village opens at 11:00 a.m. and will be next to the food court. Visit the Country Workshop Artists booth and Jonda Woodworks. Guests will find jewelry at Sarah Wrona Design and Trades of Hope. Oh! Gomez, Maybee Designs, and Mel Raudenbush will have special home goods. Barbie Lou will return with hand-knitted toys and dolls. Lady-L will have weavings and textile items and Roll Away the Dye will bring tie-dyed items.

Sept. 14, Troy PorchFest schedule:

• 10:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony with T.R.S.S. Drum Corps at the Hayner

• 11 a.m.: Food Court and Artisan Tent Village open at the Hayner

• Noon: Music begins with up to about seven new concerts each hour in the Southwest Historic District

• 5 p.m.: The last music set begins.

• 6 p.m.: Closing Concert with Seth Canan and the Carriers at the Hayner

This project is funded by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, the Friends of Hayner, and over 20 local businesses and community leaders including Dungan and LeFevre Law Offices, The Troy Foundation, and Upper Valley Hearing and Balance.

There are over 100 musicians involved in playing music for the concerts, and over 50 community-based committee members and volunteers that make it all happen. Staff from the Hayner and the Troy-Miami County Public Library work throughout the year to make the event sing with the help of the good folks at the City of Troy. Learn all about the festival at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest.