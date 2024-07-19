Troy Post 43 falls to Greenville in Region 2, District 3 American Legion tournament opener

Troy Post 43’s Anderson Mohler dives across the plate with a run in the third inning Thursday night at Duke Park against Greenville Post 140. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends shortstop Jaxon Hill throws to first base to complete a double play Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Post 43 third baseman Michael Till takes a throw on a steal attempt. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Legends pitcher Carson Arnold fires a strike Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy pitcher Dominic Moyer takes a throw at home plate on wild pitch as a Greenville runner scores. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy first baseman Vincent Crane scoops a throw on a strikeout. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends got off to a rough start in the Region 2, District 3 tournament Thursday at Duke Park, while Piqua Post 184 forfeiedt their game to Sidney Post 217.

The games, which were originally scheduled for Wednesday, were delayed until Thursday by rain.

On Friday, Troy is scheduled to play Piqua in loser’s bracket game at 6 p.m. after dropping a 7-1 decision to Greenville Post 140, with Sidney and Greenville playing in a winner’s bracket game at 8 p.m.

The tournament will continue through the weekend.

Troy, who had split games with Greenville during the season, had the early lead Thursday.

Troy had threatened to score in the top of the second.

Noah Francis had a single and Michael Till had a bunt single, putting runners on second and third with no out.

But, three straight strikeouts ended the threat.

Troy would take a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.

Anderson Mohler doubled and with two out, Micah Grieshop singled him in. On a close play at the plate, Mohler avoided the tag with a head first slide.

Defense and pitching were an issue for Troy, who committed four errors, hit two batters and walked five in the game.

Only two of Greenville’s seven runs were earned.

At the same time, Troy had just five hits.

Jaxon Hill also had a single and Troy turned a double play that went from second baseman Owen Heilman to shortstop Hill to first baseman Vincent Crane.

Carson Arnold, Dominic Moyer and Vincent Crane combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight.

Troy will take a 19-17 record into Friday’s game.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]