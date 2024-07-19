Troy Post 43 falls to Greenville in Region 2, District 3 American Legion tournament opener

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends got off to a rough start in the Region 2, District 3 tournament Thursday at Duke Park, while Piqua Post 184 forfeiedt their game to Sidney Post 217.
The games, which were originally scheduled for Wednesday, were delayed until Thursday by rain.
On Friday, Troy is scheduled to play Piqua in loser’s bracket game at 6 p.m. after dropping a 7-1 decision to Greenville Post 140, with Sidney and Greenville playing in a winner’s bracket game at 8 p.m.
The tournament will continue through the weekend.
Troy, who had split games with Greenville during the season, had the early lead Thursday.
Troy had threatened to score in the top of the second.
Noah Francis had a single and Michael Till had a bunt single, putting runners on second and third with no out.
But, three straight strikeouts ended the threat.
Troy would take a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
Anderson Mohler doubled and with two out, Micah Grieshop singled him in. On a close play at the plate, Mohler avoided the tag with a head first slide.
Defense and pitching were an issue for Troy, who committed four errors, hit two batters and walked five in the game.
Only two of Greenville’s seven runs were earned.
At the same time, Troy had just five hits.
Jaxon Hill also had a single and Troy turned a double play that went from second baseman Owen Heilman to shortstop Hill to first baseman Vincent Crane.
Carson Arnold, Dominic Moyer and Vincent Crane combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight.
Troy will take a 19-17 record into Friday’s game.
