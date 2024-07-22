Troy Post 43 Legends fall to Greenville Thunder in District 2 title game

Ohio congressman Warren Davidson throws out the first pitch at Saturday’s Region 2, District 3 game between Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends and Sidney Post 217. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Anderson Mohler scores the first run of the game as third base coach Darius Boeke looks on Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Post 43 pitcher Drew Westfall fires a strike to the plate. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy first baseman Vincent Crane catches a throw from pitcher Drew Westfall for an out at first base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Thunders defeated the Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends 5-0 Sunday to win the Region 2, District 3 title and advance to the Ohio American Legion tournament.

Troy struggled to get anything going in the game at Duke Park, with Vincent Crane, Michael Till and Dominic Moyer all having base hits.

Carson Arnold, Vincent Crane and Logan Blevins combined on a 10-hitter, striking out seven, walking four and hitting one batter.

SATURDAY

Troy Legends 6,

Sidney White 1

Troy advanced to Sunday’s championship round of the Region 2, District 3 tournament with a 6-1 win over Sidney Post 217.

Troy, 24-18, overcame and early deficit.

Troy escaped the home first inning trailing just 1-0 Saturday after Sidney had appeared to score a second run.

But, Sidney had the incorrect batter at the plate, nullifying the hit an ending the inning.

Troy then took a 3-1 lead in the second inning and never gave it up.

Anderson Mohler beat out an infield single and Michael Till followed with a single.

When Peyton Offenbacher had an infield single, Mohler was able to score on an error.

Carson Arnold had a single to score Till and Offenbacher would score on an error to make it 3-1.

It would stay that way until the sixth inning.

Noah Francis started things with a double and would come around to score on a passed ball to make it 4-1.

Troy would add two more runs in the seventh.

Vincent Crane double and Offenbacher would have a bunt single.

After Offenbacher stole second, Crane scored on a passed ball.

Offenbacher, who advanced to third, would score on a single by Dominic Moyer.

Offenbacher was 2-for-3 at the plate for Troy.

Drew Westfall and Crane combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.

Troy, who won Friday by forfeit over Piqua, will take a 22-17 record into Sunday’s games.