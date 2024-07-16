Troy Post 43, Piqua Post 184 open district tournament play Wednesday at Duke Park

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends and Piqua Post American Legion Post 184 will open play in the American Legion Region 2. District 3 double elimination tournament to be hosted by Duke Park on Wednesday.
Troy will play Greenville Post 140 at 6 p.m. and Piqua will play Sidney Post 217 at 8 p.m.
The losers of those games will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winners playing at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The loser bracket final will be at 6 p.m.
The championship game will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. If a second game is necessary, it will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Legends drop
three games
Troy is coming off a win Thursday night, before dropping three straight games over the weekend to drop to 19-16 on the season.
Troy Legends 11,
USAPrimeOhio 3
Troy used six runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to get the win.
Jaxon Hill was 2-for-4 with a triple, Drew Westfall had a double and two RBIs, Anderson Mohler had two RBIs and Micah Grieshop was 2-for-3.
Carson Arnold and Mohler combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
SBA OH 18U 6,
Troy Legends 4
Michael Till led the Legends at the plate with a double.
Logan Blevins, Mohler, Dominic Moyer and Eli Keiser combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.
Springfield Heat 6,
Troy Legends 2
Arnold led Troy at the plate with a double.
Mohler, Westfall and Moyer combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.
Ajax Saprtans 7,
Troy Legends 6
Troy couldn’t battle back from a 6-1 deficit on Sunday.
Noah Francis had a home run and two RBIs, Keiser was 2-for-3 with a double, Hill was 2-for-3 and Mohler had a triple.
Justin Huwer, Francis, Arnold and Till combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.
