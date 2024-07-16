Troy Post 43, Piqua Post 184 open district tournament play Wednesday at Duke Park

Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends and Vincent Crane will open district tournament play Wednesday at Duke Park. Piqua American Legion Post 184 and Logan Adams will open district tournament play Wednesday at Duke Park.

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends and Piqua Post American Legion Post 184 will open play in the American Legion Region 2. District 3 double elimination tournament to be hosted by Duke Park on Wednesday.

Troy will play Greenville Post 140 at 6 p.m. and Piqua will play Sidney Post 217 at 8 p.m.

The losers of those games will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winners playing at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The loser bracket final will be at 6 p.m.

The championship game will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. If a second game is necessary, it will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Legends drop

three games

Troy is coming off a win Thursday night, before dropping three straight games over the weekend to drop to 19-16 on the season.

Troy Legends 11,

USAPrimeOhio 3

Troy used six runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to get the win.

Jaxon Hill was 2-for-4 with a triple, Drew Westfall had a double and two RBIs, Anderson Mohler had two RBIs and Micah Grieshop was 2-for-3.

Carson Arnold and Mohler combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

SBA OH 18U 6,

Troy Legends 4

Michael Till led the Legends at the plate with a double.

Logan Blevins, Mohler, Dominic Moyer and Eli Keiser combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.

Springfield Heat 6,

Troy Legends 2

Arnold led Troy at the plate with a double.

Mohler, Westfall and Moyer combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking eight.

Ajax Saprtans 7,

Troy Legends 6

Troy couldn’t battle back from a 6-1 deficit on Sunday.

Noah Francis had a home run and two RBIs, Keiser was 2-for-3 with a double, Hill was 2-for-3 and Mohler had a triple.

Justin Huwer, Francis, Arnold and Till combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.

